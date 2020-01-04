Live Now
90 Plus: Mother of 15 celebrates new year at 92

Renee Allen's 90 Plus

Julia rings in the New Year at a new age.

A Lafayette mother of 15 children is celebrating 92 years of live, and it’s been a journey.

“I feel alright. I feel like I’m just 10,” said Julia Griffin, a Carencro native who raised her children in the Truman area.

Longevity seems to be the protocol for the Griffin family. In Carencro, a great-aunt received the key to the city at 102-years-old.

“I can do all my work. I cleanup. I cook and the one thing I don’t like to miss is my mass. I’m still driving,” Griffin said.

To earn a living, Julia worked long hours in the fields and worked as a cook.

“I would be so tired, sometimes I would sleep in the road, take a rest and start picking cotton again.”

She says when her kids come to visit they want to know what she’s cooking.

“The first thing they do when they step through the door, they be looking at the stove. They think I’m not looking at them. I’m looking at them. (laughs)”

Julia found love again at 60 years old when she met her second husband; who she says has since passed away.

“He was a good man for me. Nobody can step in that door. Nobody can replace him,” she said.

Julia says what she wants now is for her children to take of their children as she took care of them.

“Y’all take care of my little children. It’s like I brought them up. Y’all take care of my children.”

