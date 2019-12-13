Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

90 Plus: Mildred Jones

Renee Allen's 90 Plus
Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- An 100-year-old Opelousas mother of two it’s important to mean what you say and say what you mean.

“I tell you what; don’t stay out late. Go to bed early and get your rest so you can do what you got to do the next day,” Jones stated.

On a Sunday morning, Mildred Jones of Opleousas can be found at Shiloh Baptist Church. Mildred’s son is the pastor.  “I think I raised good children they weren’t hard headed you know,” Jones said.

Mildred was born and raised in McCrea, Louisiana. She says her family came to Opelousas by way of Melville during the great flood of 1927.

“We were living in Melville and the water took Melville. They had to bring all the people to Opelousas. Some went to Baton Rouge and some went to Opelousas. We came to Opelousas.’

Mildred says as a single mother she worked hard to raise her two boys. “I had to work everyday. I raised these two boys by myself that was my career.”

She says there’s no secret to her longevity only that faith is the reason. “I thank the Lord for it. it’s him who did it. He’s the one who brought me this far. I couldn’t have done it by myself.”

Mildred shares some advice for parents, especially single mothers. She says she raised her boys with a firm stance that her word is final. “What you say, let it stick. Let it be just like that and don’t change it. if you say such and such at thing, then it’s that; go do it,”  Jones noted.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories