Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

90 Plus: Meet 99-year-old Gussie Broussard of New Iberia

Renee Allen's 90 Plus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA- La. (KLFY) Gussie Broussard of New Iberia just celebrated her 99th birthday this past Saturday.

She was born and raised in Loreauville.

“”Then I married a boy from Jeanerette and lived there forever.”

She says her husband was killed in an automobile accident when she was 44 and he was just 45.

“My husband died young and I had to earn a living. I worked for a doctor for ten years and then went to a drug store and stayed forever. I worked until I was 73 or 74, I think.”

They had one daughter, who has one son.

“That’s all she had just one son. That’s all God gave us.”

She says her daughter lives just a block a way and comes to see her at least three times a week.

She remembers spending the same kind of time with her mother.

“My mother had us over every Sunday for coffee, every Sunday; but not for dinner. We leave for twelve but every Sunday we meet for coffee. I had a wonderful life.”

For her life was simple and good, she says.

“We didn’t know the difference that there was no air conditioning or no television; no nothing. I think maybe our life was better.”

Ms. Gussie says the secret to her longevity may well be her physical and mental health.

She stays busy both in mind in body.

“Like I said I like my puzzles and I like to read. I’m never bored.”

She says her advice for the young people of today is: “I would tell them to get an education because now a days without it those children would have a hard time.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
48°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar