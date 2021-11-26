90 Plus: Margaret Sandidge of Crowley says gratitude should be a daily expression

Margaret L. Sandidge, 93 of Crowley says Thanksgiving is a wonderful season; but our gratitude should be a daily expression of our blessings.

Peggy is originally from Franklin. She attended LSU where she met her husband to be.

Peggy says her husband landed a job with an oil company in New Iberia.

“He was an engineer. We started dating and we married a year later. We lived in different places and we wound up in New Orleans. When he retired we moved to Crowley and purchased the H&R Block franchise.”

At 89-years-old, Peggy made a decision to sell the business and remain in the place has come to call her home.

“I’m not leaving. I’m going to stay here until the Lord tells me otherwise.”

For 8 years Peggy worked as the coordinator of the Crowley Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Excel Program.

“I’m trying to use the experience I gained in life to help people.”

Also, Peggy was named Crowley Chamber of Commerce’s 2014 Humanitarian of the Year.

She has served on many committees, boards, and clubs.

Her services include prison and radio ministries, feeding the hungry to organizing soup kitchen volunteers.

Peggy most importantly is the mother of three.

She and her husband raised a daughter and two sons.

“When the youngest went to Kindergarten, I started teaching Kindergarten. When we moved to another community, I taught elementary school.”

Peggy says each day there’s something to get up for including prayer.

These days she’s taken on mentoring to help people navigate life.

“Someone asked me how much do you charge for mentoring, I said I don’t charge but I invest in people’s lives.”

Peggy goes with the flow of her life, which she says is spiritually guided.

“I’m perfectly content in my life because I feel I’m doing what he (the Lord) wants me to do.”

Peggy has no time to worry about the end of life because with each day she finds a new beginning.

“I don’t talk about I don’t know how much longer I have or anything like that. I just look forward to each day to see what the Lord has for me,” Sandidge added.

“I can have peace about it.”