90 Plus: Margaret Lilly of Carencro celebrates 90th Birthday: “Hard work pays off,” she says

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Say hello to Margaret Lilly who celebrated her 90th birthday Monday.

“I feel fine, thank you Jesus.”

Margaret Lilly was born in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana and remembers her grandfather who ruled the roost.

“When he told us something, we had to do it or run behind a cow or the weeds. If we didn’t do it, we would get a whipping.”

She says her family moved to Carencro for her father to work on the railroad.

“My daddy would tell us to go to the store and get anything you want on credit. We might have over-spent but at least we had food on the table,” Lilly added.

And though she says life has less challenges these days, she hopes younger people would appreciate what they have as oppose to what they don’t .

“What are we going to eat or they might say I don’t want that. Once upon a time, it’s wasn’t about what we didn’t want, it but it was all we had,” Lilly stated.

She and her husband raised eight children together: seven boys and one girl.

On the week of her 90 birthday, Margaret shares a few words of wisdom.

“Hard work pays off. “I tell them you will never have anything if you don’t go to work. Plus, they’re paying people to work,” Lilly explained.