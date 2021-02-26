90-Plus: Loureauville native reflects on 100 years of life

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Loureauville natice Gussie Broussard has come to be a popular KLFY 90 Plus’er. Time and time again, Gussie has shared her life with us. Recently, Gussie turned 100-years-old. She spoke with and reflected on her younger years.

“I had two years of college at SUL. They offered two years,” she said. Broussard said she misses simpler times when people were less plugged in.

“We didn’t know the difference. There was no air conditioning and no television. No nothing,” she said. “I think maybe our life was better,” Broussard stated.

Gussie proudly lives in a retirement community. Her secret to longevity is to avoid being bored.

“To stay active and be interested in everything,” she said.

Gussie’s 100th year of life is similar to her 2021 New Year’s resolution. She plans to enjoy life as she always has and to be on her best behavior.

“Maybe when I was young I misbehaved but now I’m too old,” Broussard said.