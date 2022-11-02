Lorene Walker Auld has quite the life story to tell.

Lorene is 102 years old. In December she’ll be 103.

“I never had a birthday party because it was always Christmas and birthday,” Lorene said. “My husband when I was 90 he surprised me with a birthday party. He had the family come and he brought a big cake. That was really my first birthday when I was 90 years old.”

Lorene, a resident of a senior living community, can be found working out every day in the gym.

“I walk upstairs and I come here and get on that new step machine and just keep moving all the time,” she said

Lorene was born in rural community in Oklahoma, where a walk to school was truly a walk to school.

“I had to walk a mile-and-a-half to school in the country through the dirt road,” she said.

Lorene says her first marriage did not go as originally planned.

“I had been married but the war separate people,” she said. “It didn’t work out. We decided we weren’t for each other.”

It turned out that the man who was for her was in church. She had already had daughter who he adopted.

“He never spoke an unkind word to me but he was a tough teacher and tough military man too,” Lorene said.

Back in 1956, her husband came Lafayette to teach accounting at UL Lafayette, which was known then as Southwestern Louisiana Institute of Liberal and Technical Learning. She was an educator as well. Lorene taught for six years in Oklahoma.

Once in Lafayette, she worked for the Lafayette public school system and UL Lafayette.

“I had wonderful friends over the years,” she said. “Just many friends in Oklahoma, New Mexico and in Louisiana.”

Lorene is now working on her own life story.

“The university has life writing classes,” she said. “I attended life writing classes for 10 years or more.”

Lorene imparts this advice about life and about self:

“Don’t be negative, take care of today and use your experiences of today to help you with your future. And just do the best you can in the future.”