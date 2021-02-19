90-Plus: Living to be 97 is a balancing act between the mind and the body

ANDRUS COVE, La. (KLFY) — A mother who has lived to be 97 years old has most assuredly seen her share of ups and downs.

Rita Lewis of Andrus Cove says living to be 97 is a balancing act between the mind and the body.

“I don’t feel 97. I feel like I’m 67,” Lewis stated. “My mind is still there but the body is gone.”

Rita was raised in Andrus Cove and is one of 10 children. She says when she was young she worked in a cotton field. It wasn’t easy work.

“We lived through it and we were happy,” Lewis said.

Rita and her husband shared 52 years together. They raised three beautiful children.

“My oldest son died,” she said. “That’s not good for a mother to bury her son.”

A mother’s heart never forgets. It’s a love of persistent willpower to press forward.

“My daughter said, ‘You’re not going to put mom on television?’ She said, ‘Oh Lord, you don’t know what you’re doing,'” Lewis joked.

Rita says she’s satisfied just where she is. She doesn’t wish for anything different than what she already has.

“I went to school and graduated. I’m the only one out of 10 kids who graduated. I got married and had a wonderful life and a married life. I had three great children, and I’m okay now.”

Rita explains that at a certain age there are truly some things money can’t buy.

“What good is money if you’re not happy?” she said.