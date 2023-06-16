MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Lillie Mae Haynes of Melville is a retired longtime educator. Lillie Mae says she’s not originally from Melville. She’s from Opelousas.

“I married my beloved husband and that’s how I got to Melville,” explained. Lillie Mae and her husband were were married 63 years when he passed. She’s now 90 years old. “I had the best husband in the world. We were in high school together. We got married after graduation,” Haynes added.

They had three kids. Lillie Mae was a teacher for about 30 years. She remembers the days when transportation for teachers was scarce. She says they would live with her mother. “Teachers would live with her mother and the teacher would take me in Beggs, Louisiana to school with her. She used to have to stop me from telling the children what was going on. That’s what my momma used to tell me,” Haynes stated.

All of her children are educators. “I guess I just inspired in my children to be teachers because to me that was just the greatest thing that walked the face of the earth.”

One of Lillie Mae’s fondest memories and experiences is when she and her son graduated from Southern University together. “I had my children before I started college. After they all went to school I went to college.”

Lillie Mae spends her days now counting her blessings and more. “If God never does anything for me he’s done enough. I had just about everything a poor black woman could ever want for and more,” she explained.