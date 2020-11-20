90 Plus: Lawtell couple talks about family, 73 years of marriage

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The family of a Lawtell couple married 73 years says the happy duo is still strong and well.

In today’s 90 plus, News 10 talks with the Lavergne family, now five generations strong, about the importance of family and making it through the pandemic as one.

Julia Lavergne is 97 years old. Her husband Morris Lavergne is 93.

“I got knees that are 100-years-old and my body looks like I’m 10 years old,” Morris said.

The Lavergnes had five children. Currently, they have 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great grand kids.

Julia’s heart goes out to everyone during the pandemic, she said.

“I feel bad about it but I leave it to almighty God,” she said. “He’ll take care of us.”

Her husband is a World War II veteran and served in Korea.

Julia says she was raised on a farm. In Julia’s younger years, the whooping cough was a concern.

“The whooping cough is gone. They don’t have that too much now,” she said.

Julia and Morris have spent 73 years together as husband and wife. “I’m stuck with him or he’s stuck with me.”