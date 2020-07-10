90 Plus: Lawtell couple celebrates 73 years together

LAWTELL, La. (KLFY) — The Lavergne family of Lawtell is five generations strong. Julia Lavergne is 96. Her husband Morris Lavergne, Sr. is 93.

“I got knees that are 100-years-old and my body looks like I’m 10 years old,” Morris said.

The Lavergnes had 5 children. Currently, they have 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandkids.

Julia’s heart goes out to everyone during the pandemic.

“I feel bad about it but I leave it to almighty God. He’ll take care of us.”

Her husband is a World War II veteran and served in Korea. Julia says she was raised on a farm. In Julia’s younger years, the whooping cough was a concern.

“The whooping cough is gone. They don’t have that too much now.”

Julia and Morris have spent 73 years together as man and wife.

“I’m stuck with him or he’s stuck with me,” Julia said.