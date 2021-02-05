90-Plus: Iberia Parish woman takes life as it comes

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A 98-year-old who lives in Iberia Parish has no complaints when it comes to how she lived her life.



In the 1950s, she became a licensed beautician and later a certified nursing assistant.



The family says for 45 years, she owned a beauty shop.



“Everything is good on me but my foot and my leg. Other than that God has been blessing me,” Mouton said



Ethel Williams Mouton of Iberia Parish has lived a full life.



She married at 15. Ethel and her husband had four children.



The family says Ethel lost a daughter and her daughter’s family to a tornado 13 years ago.



“The Lord took three. I only have one. The one you see running around toting me on her little back doing the best she can,” she said.



Ethel says the daughter she has now is her saving grace.



“She got burnt and I was taking good care of her. She said when you get burnt I’m going to take care of you. I said no baby, momma don’t want to get burnt but she might get old and need you; and the time has come.”



Ethel says she takes life as it comes.



“You asked me what I do? I said what comes first. Right now, I’m doing whatever we are doing here. If somebody comes, I’ll laugh and talk with them. Whatever comes first, I’ll do.”



Plus, living nearly a century may require, as Ethel explains, trying do what’s right.



“Do everything right,” she said. “Love everybody and defend yourself when you have to. That’s my advice.”