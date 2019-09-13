90 Plus: Homer Williams Sr., co-founder of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The co-founder of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in Opleousas is 95-years-old.

Homer Williams Sr., of Opelousas, says he’s lived a full life. When he was younger, the good ole days were good ole days, he said.

“We’d shoot marbles and jump rope with the girls; play Skip to My Lou,” Homer said.

Homer served in the Army during World War II in the Philippines. “All the other boys were going and I wanted to go too. I wanted to be a part of it too,” Homer noted.

He says he was too young to be scared, but excited to be part of something big. “That was something good for us. We really didn’t know the danger. We just wanted to be in the mix.”

Homer explains that when he returned home to Opelousas after the war, he decided to move to Port Arthur to work in construction. Homer says sharecropping wasn’t for him. “I wasn’t going to be a part of it. I said no no more. No more.”

Eventually, he got married and had children. Sadly, his wife passed away. He remarried and combined, the couple had 14 children to parent.

“I put bread on the table for 14. That was nobody else but me. That’s a lot of bread.”

Homer says working the railroad is how he put food on the table. “You had to put your shoulder against the plow and I done that.”

Moving forward, Homer says he has one wish when it comes to life and 95 years of it. “I would like to help someone because there are some people who need some help.”

Also, Homer has some advice for parents. “Raise your child and learn them how to respect old people. Learn them how to be respectful.”