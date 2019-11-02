90 Plus: Harold Gournay

Live Now
Harold Gournay lives a peaceful life.

Fishing is how he clears his mind. It’s more than just a hobby. It’s calming way of life.

“Forget all your worries. You go out there and forget about it,” he said.

For his birthday the family celebrated his century of life.They had it all laid-out for everyone to see.

Harold says the land where he lives is the same land where he was raised.

Later, it became the family home — for him, his wife and two daughters.

Harold recalls the good ole days.When he was a young man, the land was farmland.

“Drove a tractor, horses, mules raised chickens,” he said.

Harold enlisted in the military in 1941.He became part of a firing bomb squad flying B-17s.

During one of his 21 and half missions, he became a prisoner of war.He says his aircraft was shot down by enemy fire.

Luckily he parachuted out and landed in the tree tops. He says German soldiers quickly cut him from his parachute harness.

“They told us to get up and walk. It was about 800 miles. Snow about that deep. 17 degrees”

Harold remembers food was scarce and provided to the soldiers sparingly.”They give us three potatoes for six men. Every third day.”

Harold says he was held captive for seven months.

That’s a long haul.

“I weighed 65 lbs,” the veteran said.

Many wonder how is it that a person can survive such conditions?

“That’s a good question. A good question. A lot of them didn’t make it.”

Harold says after 100 years of life, he’s learned the best advice is to live life as one sees fit.

“Do what you want to do. Don’t wait. Do what you want to do.”

