JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Gussie Broussard of Jeanerette celebrates living to be 101 years old on February 22, 2022.

Broussard was born and raised in Loreauville. She moved to Jeanerette after getting married. “I have a lot of family left and all that counts,” Broussard said. She adds she feels fine about turning 101 years old in a few days. “I don’t feel any different. I don’t want to get old,” Broussard explained.

Broussard has learned that aging is a state of mind. She enjoys life and what it has to offer. “You have to keep interested, read and play puzzles and all that good stuff.”

Her other secret to aging with grace is to stay connected to family. Gussie and her husband had one daughter. “I have a lot of nieces and nephews. I just had one daughter, one great-grandson and two great-great grandsons. So, we’re improving.” Broussard explains when her family is doing okay, she’s okay.

A growing family is an improvement Gussie welcomes with open arms and heart. “With all the new things they keep in touch. Not me because I can’t hear anything like that. They always have those things.” Gussie Broussard sees life as a box of chocolates, a bit of this and sometimes a lot of that.

“I hope we can do this again next year; that’s going to be hard to do,” Broussard jokes.