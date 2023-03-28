NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Another KLFY 90 Plus’er who has shared her life journey with us celebrates another milestone.

Gussie Broussard is 102 years old. That makes her the oldest living resident in the retirement community where she lives.

Gussie was born and raised in Loreauville.

“I’m blessed. I’m very blessed. I’m fine and I have no pain; nothing,” Broussard said. Gussie lost her husband when he was 45 years old. She says he was killed in an automobile accident. They had one daughter.

“She had two grandchildren. She had one son. I have two great-grandchildren. We are doing a little better. It’s beginning to increase,” Broussard said.

Gussie has energy for days even at the age of a 102 years old. In fact, she’s New Iberia Azalea Estates’ oldest living resident.

“My mother lived to be 100,” she said. “I’m the one that’s lasting the longest. I did one more year.”