90 Plus: Gaston Racca

This week on 90 Plus, we met 90-year-old Gaston Racca.

Also known as “Rock,” Racca was born in a community between lafayette and Maurice. He says at six months old, the family moved to Welsh. Rock is one of 10 children. Gaston says his was a family of farmers. At 18 years old, he was ready to venture outside of Welsh. He was ready for something new.

But, without a job and little money, Racca didn’t have much. That’s when it dawned on him to join the military. He soon ended up at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

That was the start of a series of decisions that led him along the path of life. Gaston is a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. Gaston turned down a waiver that would have kept him in Texas. He opted to try his luck at being sent somewhere else. He didn’t know he would soon be witnessing history in Germany.

While on assignment in Germany he says he met a young lady who was working as a clerk for the military. That woman became his wife of 67 years. Together, they watched the Berlin Wall come down in the 1990s.

A life full of memories, family and friends. As the ole ‘ saying goes “Every choice has an end result.”