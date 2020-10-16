90 Plus: For Dorothy Isaac, family and faith are first and foremost

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Dorothy Isaac of New Iberia recently turned 90-years-old.

The family held a surpise drive-thru birthday for Dorothy.

“Family has always played a big part in my home. Mother was always very, very happy when the family was all together, and I just kept it up,” Dorothy stated.

Dorothy and her husband, who has passed away, raised five children.

“I did work at Dauterive Hospital as a nurses aide for quite a few years and my father was stricken with cancer. I quit working to take care of my father and I never went back,” Dorothy explained.

Is there something she wants to do that she didn’t get the chance to do?

“All I want to do is enjoy my children and grandkids and great-grandkids,” Dorothy added.

In Dorothy’s home, family and faith are first and foremost.

She recalls advice from her mother and how it has served her well.

“My mother told me as I got older to always put God first. That’s something I will remember for the rest of my life,” Dorothy noted.

The family says Dorothy is a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church.