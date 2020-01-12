90 Plus: Evelyn Boudreaux

Evelyn Boudreaux, 96, lives her days surrounded by friends and family.

In fact, two of her children are a stone’s throw away.

“My daughter lives on one side and my son on the other side. I tell them don’t leave home without me,” Boudreaux

stated.

Boudreaux is a regular at the St. Martin Council on Aging.

It’s one of the social outlets that helps to keep her busy and she’s not alone.

On any given day of the week, Boudreaux can be found at the center playing Bingo.

“If I sit at home and think of all the days that have gone by and my children I lost. If you think about things. ”

She believes the secret to winning at the game of life is to be in the company of good people.

“If you associate with other people and do something,” Boudreaux explained

Boudreaux was married to a farmer. They had four children. She was a homemaker who also worked.

“You familiar with the Tasty Freeze? I had that for six years. I had a restaurant for a couple of years in St. Martinville.”

Boudreaux has a philosophy about playing the hand you’re given in life. She says everyone makes mistakes and has regrets.

The key to winning is to keep moving.

“There are some hard bumps in life. Everyone has them but you have to go through them,” Boudreaux said.