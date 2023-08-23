JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Dolores Olivier, 94 of Jeanerette recently turned 94 years old and she’s feeling good.

“I had a birthday on the 21st of July,” Olivier said.

Dolores gives thanks for the life she’s living.

“My legs bother me sometimes but I’m not in pain,” Olivier said.

Dolores and her husband had six children. She was about 20 years old when she got married. Dolores’s humble abode is now home sweet home to a dozen grand- and great-grandchildren combined plus one.

“About 13. We got a little bitty one I can barely see over the coffee table,” she said.

Dolores’ home reflects the blessings that she carries in her heart.

“I get the rosary and the Mass on EWTN,” she said. “Thank God for that. My fingers can still roll, and I can say my rosary. Thank God for that baby.”

Dolores’ husband Anthony Allen Olivier has passed away. He left her with fond memories of how they found each other.

“Doing to dances you know in those days,” she said. “That’s how we met.”

She also remembers when she put in more than a few days of hard work out in the fields. After fieldwork, she went to work in an okra factory.

“I worked hard, hard honey out in the field cutting cane. Now they’re driving with phones on top of the tractor.”

Keep in mind, Dolores has no problem letting her children know a hard day’s work pays off.

“It was rough, but I made it,” she said. “I tell my children all the time work does not kill because of all that I had worked already you know.”

Dolores was born and raised in Jeanerette. She had one sister.

“Oh yeah, baby Jeanerette. Yup, yup, yup.”

Dolores’ advice to young people is the same advice she gave to her children. Be kind and do it with a smile.

“Talk to people. People are people. That’s what I used to tell them. Give them a smile. Don’t show your ugly ways and how mad you’re, you know. Don’t show that you know.”