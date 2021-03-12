90-Plus: Church Point woman a real-life ‘Rosie the Riveter’

Leota Matte Thibodeaux, 97 of Church Point wasn’t fond of working in the fields.

Instead, Leota and a friend boarded a train for Houston to become welders during World War II.

“They wanted people, girls and all they could get.”

In fact, she became a first class welder and proudly sits among a class of women known as “Rosie the Riveter”.

“Rosier the Riverter” was a campaign that represented women who worked in factories and shipyards as the men joined the military.

It was through four years of welding she saved enough money to have electricity installed at her parents home and purchase them a car.

A proud moment indeed.

“I sure was an electric welder for 4 years. I was a First Class Welder.”

Her husband was a World War II veteran who after the war worked for Canal Refining.

“I had a good life up until then. My husband died five years ago which I miss him still.”

The two of them met at another couples’ wedding.

“We happened to go to a wedding and a dance. We all knew each other and I met him,” Leota explained.

Together they had six children and she made some of their clothes.

“When it slowed down and they went to school I was a seamstress,” she smiled.

Her family has blossomed into 22 grand children, 43 great grand and one great great grand child.

Her six children remain close by.

Leota says she finds peace dabbling with puzzles and most importantly praying.

For her, age is really nothing more than a number.

It’s family who keeps Leota young at heart.

“I’m a 78. She’s 97,” her family laughed.