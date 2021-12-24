90 Plus: Cecilia 91-year-old’s advice, “keep working, enjoy life, and laugh”

CECILIA, La. (KLFY) — In Cecilia, 91-year-old Audrey Frederick’s home rings true to the Christmas spirit. Home is where the heart is and family.

“So far, what I can say about them is that I wouldn’t ask for no better,” Frederick stated.

Audrey is the father of nine children. For Christmas, the family will come together with a song in their hearts and laughter on their minds.

“I have nine and I’m expecting another on the way,” Frederick explained.

Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. Give Audrey a seed to plant and he’ll feed those in need.

“Oh yeah, I got my garden in the back,” he added.

Audrey says he’s been gardening for about 8 years.

“When I retired I had nothing to do. I had to do something. I decided I’ll make me a garden.”

Audrey is also a retired plumber who worked for the local school board for about 35 years.

“It’s a good job. It’s hard work. It’s nasty work but it’s not nasty every day, that’s why I kept it.”

He says he tries to teach his children to live life.

“Do it the right way. So, far I succeeded,” Frederick notes.

Audrey reflects on his younger years.

“I was very poor. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I seen myself go to bed with couscous and water for supper you want that or you don’t want it.”

Audrey’s secret to longevity is to keep working, enjoy life, and laugh when you can.

“That’s my secret and to look at pretty women. That’s something my doctor told me. It’s a disease I got and it can’t be cured,” Frederick joked.

Happy holidays and may the simple things keep you young at heart.

“I told them I’m ready for a nursing home. We’re debating that, but for now I think I’ll stay with them,” He smiles.