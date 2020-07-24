90 Plus: Carrie Norman moves out of her comfort zone

HOUSTON, Tx. (KLFY) — Carrie Norman, 93, of Opelousas, moved to Houston, Tx. Norman first spoke with KLFY News two years ago.



“I might be 91, but my mind is still telling me I could be 45. I look at my hands and can’t believe these hands are 91-years-old,” Norman said in 2018.



Norman explains the pandemic can be challenging, especially since she’s having to spend a lot of her days in the house.



“When I go out, I put my mask and gloves on to protect myself and others,” Norman added.



Norman moved to Houston to be close to her children. She says she lived in her Opelousas home for 25 years.



“I thought that to be well enough. I decided to come and meet them so that they can help me until I reach 100-years-old.”



Norman explains Texas gives her a new journey.



“I love it. I get to see so many buildings that I didn’t have the opportunity to see in my little hometown. However, I love Opelousas and Lafayette too.”



She says people should live each day as it comes. Don’t dwell on the past. Look to the future.



“Take real good care of yourself until the Lord gets ready for you. I’m not ready to go right now!”