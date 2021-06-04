90-Plus: 91-year-old Carencro woman shares 46-year career at Acadian Middle School

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Grace Breaux, 91, of Carencro, retired from Acadian Middle School on Tuesday.

“I look forward to coming to work,” she said. “I really do. Can you believe that? I really do.”

After 46 years, Breaux retired as a front office assistant at Acadian Middle.

“I’m going to do water aerobics, 3 days per week. I’m going to start next week,” Breaux stated.

Grace was born in Carencro. She and her husband had four children. Grace says her husband was a farmer.

“That’s a hard life,” she said. “My cousin came one day and said I just got hired at Carencro Middle; there’s an opening at Acadian Middle if you’re interested? I said yes. I had no health insurance on my kids. I went to the school board and Mr. Allen Dugas is the one who hired me 46 years ago.”

Grace attended business school and secured a job with a company. She stayed for about 10 years until the company moved to New Orleans.

“My husband died in 1995,” said Breaux. “I just came back to work and that helped me in many ways. I just stayed and worked. That’s what happened.”

Outside of her husband passing, life has been everything Grace wished for.

“I raised my children and went to work. That’s what I wanted to do.”

Grace realizes she blessed to have been able to work as long as she has. She says she treats age as nothing more than a number.

“I think the job kept me going mentally,” she said. “The numbers pile up, but that doesn’t matter that’s just a number.”