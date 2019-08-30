90 Plus: Brother and sister reflect on more than 90 years of their lives

Lois Laville is 93-years-old and Vance Theriot is 96. “One time we missed the train in Lafayette and he had to drive me to the next stop,” Laville said.

They’re not just next door neighbors. They’re brother and sister. “We reminisce and ask each other what did our mother say at that time,” Laville explained.

They both got married and had careers. Lois went into nursing and was the one who had children. “I went to anesthesia school after I got my bachelor of science.”

Vance is a WWII veteran who graduated as a radio operation and pilot navigator. “I witnessed the loading of the atomic weapon that ended the war.”

After the war, Vance says he met the woman he married and shared a life with for 57 years. “At a carnival dance by chance we met there,” Theriot added.

It was by chance that Lois met her husband as well. She says her friend had a brother she wanted Lois to check on. He worked at Texaco and she at a charity hospital. “A friend told me to look him up to make sure he was behaving,” Laville said.

Meanwhile, Vance has another connection to St. Martin Parish. He’s a former mayor of Breaux Bridge. “Elected city alderman for 12 years and mayor of Breaux Bridge for two terms.”

Life is strange how it comes full circle as it has for this brother and sister. “When I give her a present she says to my favorite brother and when I give her one I say to my favorite sister,” Theriot noted.