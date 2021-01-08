90 Plus: Author born in South Africa, raised in England during WWII talks about exciting life moments

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Myra Varrelma, 93, of New Iberia says everyone calls her “Sallie.”

“I hope this pandemic goes away soon because I have so much to find out. I was born in South Africa, raised in England, I go to Australia and come back,” Myra said.

Then she and her husband made their living in Acadiana.

“We live in New Iberia. He was at Diamond Crystal Salt Mine on Jefferson Island. He then went to Trappey’s Foods. I know you heard of Trappey’s? He was an engineer,” Myra added.

Myra met her husband in England. The family says he’s a Korean War Airforce Veteran.

They had two daughters.

“I got four grandchildren. They all have a boy and a girl, a boy and a girl, a boy and a girl; that’s except for one, the last one and I am waiting. I just have to wait and be patient until they have a boy and a girl,” Myra stated.



Myra’s life has been quite an adventure including when she had a job working with computers.

“The first computers the Apple II, the Apple II Plus, the Apple IIe Macintosh and I put them in the schools. I was like Mrs. Santa Claus. The kids loved me,” she laughed.



Last year, Myra learned that she has family roots in the Bayou State.

It’s a discovery that proves Louisiana is where she’s supposed to be.

“He had two sons and we come from the first son. The name is Tahaddas,” she said.



Myra says another remarkable experience is when she served as the voice on the phone live for veterans signing up for Louisiana Honor Air.

She worked with the program based in Lafayette, Louisiana where veterans were flown to Washington, D.C. to visit the World War II Memorial.

Myra sees it an opportunity to give back to those who served.

“It was the most wonderful payback for me to be able to go with those veterans. They just could not believe being able to go,” Myra added. “The excitement they had when they got there and of course the tears because of the ones who didn’t get to go. Louisiana Honor Air was something special.”