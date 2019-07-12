90 Plus: Arie Nanette Marks

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- The brighter side of life can truly change how a person views the world around them. “In my fathers house are many mansions. In my father’s house are many mansions.”

Arie Nanette Marks, 91, of Eunice, goes by the name Nanette.

Nanette says she’s named after her dad’s older sister who lived to be a hundred and one. In fact, neither of her parents have lived as long as she has.

“I said ‘Okay Lord, I’m willing to stay and finish my course whatever you have for me to do I’m willing to stay here. Just give me the strength and grace to stay, then let me go,'” Marks explained.

Nanette say she enjoys her life. She’s the eldest of three children. “I was born and raised in Orlando but my brother lives in South Carolina. He’s retired.”

Nanette says she got a call from First Baptist to do youth music work. “My dad blessed me and provided singing lessons,” Marks explained.

She and her husband were both in the music ministry. She says he was a music director and sang. “We served four churches full time. We served churches in this area, New Iberia and Opelousas. All around in this area.”

Nanette says her husband was a World War II veteran. She says sewing into the lives of other people is the greatest thing you can do. “It’s not what you accumulate, it’s what you give out that makes the difference.”

Nanette and her husband had three children and now five grandchildren. Nanette calls herself blessed to have lived a life of peace.

“If I had to sum up my life my word is blessed it has been a richly blessed life,” Marks said.