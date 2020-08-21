90 Plus: Angelina Narcisse has been a UL campus gem for decades

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Angelina Narcisse, 97, has worked in the student union cafeteria at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette since 1958.

She’s held onto every name tag given to her over the years.

About six months ago, she had a message the students of UL Lafayette. “Build up step by step and you are going to get somewhere and don’t forget God is going to help you,” she said. “You got to pray. Don’t forget to tell them that.

Angelina was raised in Milton but born in Youngsville. Outside a few aches and pains she said she doesn’t feel her age.

“My knee hurts like an old lady but you don’t know nothing about that,” she joked

For Angelina the pandemic has taken away what she loves to do. She calls the cafeteria her home away from home, but she’s unsure if she’s going to return for health safety reasons.

“I don’t know if I will. It all depends on that coronavirus thing,” she said. “There’s a lot of risk for me.”

Angelina says she’s going to miss the college students and giving them advice.

“I would tell them that I miss them; for all the time that I’m not there with them,” she said.”I can’t wait to get them back in my arms. They’re all my babies.”