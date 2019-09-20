90 Plus: Ahead of her 102nd birthday, Abbeville woman refects on her life

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Louise Leblanc Baudoin of Abbeville has enough energy to keep the six generations of family who surrounds her on their toes.

“I took the name Baudoin when I married my husband,” Baudoin said.



Louise says when she was born, her sister – who is two years older – gave her the nickname Meo’n. “When I was born mama told them to show them the baby. They said she so Meo’n. That’s why I kept the name.”

Next month, Louise will turn a 102 years old. She and her husband had two children. “I was proud of them, but we didn’t have no little girl. My sister had a little girl for us.”

Louise met her husband at the dance hall like young ladies did in those days. Her mother was her chaperone. Louise only made it through the third grade. When at home, she did as everyone did, she pitched in helping with the rice farm, she said.

“The only thing I did in the field- brought a jug of water to the rice field to the men working,” Louise added.

Louise says she doesn’t sit and wait around for life to happen. “Just keep living and say tomorrow is better.”

Also, she walks two blocks every day. “Going to the road and come back. Going to the road and come back. Two blocks.”