LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The new year ushers in a will to begin life anew.

Here’s a look at some our former 90 Plus guests who took a deep breath in year 2022 to share advice on life, love and survival.

“It’s just another day.”

“You don’t want a fast life through life. You might not make it at a certain age.”

“If you have any relationship with God that’s the kind you want. You want to be comfortable you don’t want to have to struggle to make it work that’s the blessing I got. Yes, I feel blessed. I really do.”

“I have a pamphlet that thick. Every morning and night I thank him for everything he’s done for me. He’s been good to me in spite of myself.”

“It’s what you make of your life and whatever you make of your life that’s all of you.”

“Get lucky to get all the good genes in the family and enjoy yourself.”

“Bring your problems to God. if you can’t solve them, let God Tell you how to do it.”

” Some days you just don’t feel like getting up. If you don’t use it, you’re going to lose it.”

“I got to count the days now”

“I just take things as they come now. I think my life has been fulfilled and whatever else has to come I will accept.”