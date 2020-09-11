90-Plus advice from former 90-Plus guests

The best advice often comes from people who have life experiences tested by time.

Julius Hebert he lives life for all it’s worth. Hebert enjoys life in the zone.

“I love to dance. I love to play golf but I got a lot of yard and housework to do,” Hebert stated.



Carrie Norman also takes life by the horns. She recently moved to Houston. At 93-years-old Texas gives her a new journey to explore. Norman says it’s her attitude that keeps her young at heart.



“Take care of myself. That’s the thing to do. Take real good care of yourself until the lord gets ready for you,” Norman explained.



Some people follow the philosophy that everyone makes mistakes.

The key to winning is to keep moving.

“There are some hard bumps in life. Everyone has them but you have to go through them.”