(KLFY)– A 96-year-old Sunset mother told News 10 a lot has changed since we last spoke with her for a special edition of 90 plus in the year 2022.

Ada Berry tells us what has changed.

She’s 96 years old and will turn 97 in April. She has three new great-grandchildren. Berry is a member of the Fit Girl Club, and now president of the Sunset Garden Club.

Berry said “If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it.”

There are people who touch our hearts in unimaginable ways.

“Unconditional, patient and kind, so, know that you are in my heart and I will love you until the end of time,” Berry said.

Berry and her husband adopted two beautiful girls.

“The first one we adopted when she was just 9 months old. They are nine years apart. She was just a little tot, a little baby.”

Today, their two babies have children of their own.Berry said because of the people around her she is who she is today. They’re also her secret to longevity.

“First, my faith and my family and my friends, I have all of that to be thankful for,” Berry said.

Berry was raised in Lafayette with two sisters and 10 brothers.

“With one bathroom we almost had to draw numbers,” Berry said.

With 13 children, her mother had all hands on deck..

“There were no dishwashers, because she had all the dishwashers she needed right there in the house,” Berry said.

Ada says all her brothers served in the service, except one who, at a young age, fell ill and passed away.

“In different parts of the service,” Berry said in reference to her brothers. “My husband was also in the service.”

Ada co-founded the Sunset Garden Club which today is the host of the city’s yearly Herb Festival.

“We’re all interested in making the community better,” she said.

