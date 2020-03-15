90 Plus: ‘A picture-perfect view’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Joseph Mudd, of Lafayette, has the picture-perfect view.

The home he grew up in 93 years ago sits in his back yard.

He says he’s lived in the neighborhood his entire life.

“All my life,” Mudd confirmed.

Joseph puts the normal aches and pains of time on the back burner of life. For Joseph, age is nothing but a number.

“I don’t pay that no mind though. I just keep on going at it,” Mudd said.

“I still work in the yard. I use to make garden.”

Joseph went into the Army at 18 years old.

He says if could have one wish.

“I think I would want to start over where I left off from the years I went in the army in 1945. I was 18 years old . I went to Yokohama, Japan.”

What Joseph wouldn’t change from those years is the fact he met the woman he married.

“I knew right then she was the one for me. She made me what I am today,” Mudd said.

They had 9 children. He says he worked for the Lafayette Utility Department and for people in the neighborhood who needed it.

“I use to do all kinds of odd jobs. When they needed somebody to work; they knew where to come get me.”

Joseph says he enjoyed his life then and enjoys his life now.

“If I could steal a couple of years, I tried,” she laughed.