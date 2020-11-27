90 Plus: 99-year-old trying to stay out of trouble

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Gussie Broussard, 99 of New Iberia has plenty reason to be thankful. She’s active and full of life.

“Maybe when I was young I misbehaved but now I’m too old,” Broussard laughed.

Gussie is a 90 Plus’er revisited. She lives in a retirement community.

“I’m doing great. I love it here and I’m healthy what more do you want?”

Gussie believes it’s important to stay busy both in mind and in body. That’s her secret to longevity and a healthy well-being.

“I do my puzzles. I read a lot. We have a wonderful library and I love to read.”

Gussie says her husband died in a car accident at 45-years-old. She went to work to take care of her family.

“I believe in education. I have two years of college. I went to SUL and they offered two years at the time.”

Gussie’s New Year’s resolution is already in the making. She plans to be on her best behavior.

“To be good and not to get into any trouble,” Broussard explained.

When it comes to advice she says not to worry yourself and live a life that’s interesting to you.

“Not to worry about anything. As long as you’re healthy, stay active and be interested in everything,” Broussard stated.