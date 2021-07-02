90 Plus: 99-year old Lafayette woman reflects on her life’s journey

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Aileen Houffpauir, 99 of Ridge Community in Lafayette Parish shares her journey through life.

Houffpauir was born on June 24, 1922.

“I lived in Corpus Christi and the State of Washington when my husband was in the service,” Houffpauir said.

Aileen and her husband married when she was 21-years-old. They had four children and have 14 grandchildren. She says when they met she knew he was the one.

“We went to a party and he asked me to dance, and from that day on we started seeing each other. “

She says her husband owned and operated a grocery store in the community called “Ridge Gulf Service Station and Grocery.”

Aileen explains her grandson owns the store and calls it “Bobalou’s.”

When Aileen was not with her husband helping at the store, she was at Charity Hospital working.

“People would call into the hospital and ask for the nurses and I would connect them to their room.”

Aileen was born into a household where she was one of seven children. She says her siblings are deceased, but not forgotten.

“It was an old house. We didn’t have too many bedrooms but we managed, you know.”

These days Aileen’s focus is to stay active and healthy.

“I walk three times a day inside the house.”

Within in arms reach are pictures of her loved ones and reminders of her days of crocheting. She says she gave much of her work to others.

Aileen continues to try maintain on her own.

“Pay all my bills myself. I don’t cook and I don’t clean,” Aileen laughed.

She doesn’t take sole credit for her daily comforts.

“I guarantee you my kids are real good to me. I can call them any time of the day or night — they will be here. I have a son that lives right down the road he comes every afternoon, and if he doesn’t come he calls.”

“My oldest daughter does my shopping for me and Pam brings me to the beauty shop every week. I have another daughter, but she lives in Ponchatoula,” Houfpauir added.

What more can a person ask for?

Her advice to her children is to set the stage to get the best out of life.

“The main thing is not to lie and pay your bills. Don’t dilly-dally about that,” Houffpauir explained.