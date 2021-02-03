98-year-old former UL cafeteria employee survives COVID

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A long-time cafeteria employee for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Angelina Narcisse, 98 of Lafayette held-off returning to work because of the pandemic.

Narcisse’s youngest daughter Mildred says her mother was diagnosed early January 2021.

Less than two weeks later, she was sick and in the hospital.

She remained in the hospital for several several days.

“When I went to pick her back up she was another person. She couldn’t walk, she couldn’t dress herself and she couldn’t go to the restroom,” Mildred said.

Narcisse says she wasn’t sure what was going on but she knew was seriously ill.

“I didn’t know. It started with vomiting and then they said mom we have to go to the hospital,” Narcisse added.

After the hospital, Narcisse returned home only for her daughter to again call 911.

Mildred says her mother was admitted back into the hospital on the floor for COVID patients.

Mildred said eventually she was allowed with her mother because she wasn’t symptomatic.

Aside from God’s blessing, the family says the visits may have saved her life.

“When I walked in the room she was sitting in the dark and basically staring at the ceiling when I got there. When I got there I was like, we ain’t going to be here long. You got to get it together sister,” Narcisse’s daughter stated.

“No I wasn’t sacred because I put trust in God,” Narcisse said.

Narcisse continues to have pain but not enough to keep her down.

“I feel good. I have pain but not that bad. I have pain but I’m old. I’m going to fight it,’ Narcisse added.

The family says Narcisse receives regular home visits from a registered nurse.