LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Joseph Mudd of Lafayette is proud to be 95-years-old.

As Mudd previews his KLFY 90 Plus interview from last year, he comments on pictures from the past. “That was in 1944, that’s my wife and that’s me,” Mudd states.

Mudd joined the Army when he was 18-years-old. He says he had hoped for a long life and that’s what he’s getting. “That was something that was given to me. I said I wanted to live to be one-hundred something years old.”

Mudd and his wife raised nine children in a house built on the property of his childhood home. He worked for the City of Lafayette’s Utility Department. “They see the work that I was doing. I retired with 21 years of service with the City of Lafayette.”

Mudd says he’s grateful to have been able to share a life with the woman he loved. “She helped me a lot and I remember that so well. There’s not a day I don’t think about her,” Mudd added.

He realizes he had hoped for the life he’s living. Mudd made that statement before and that’s what he believes now. “I wish I could steal a couple of years. I tried,” He stated in a previous interview.