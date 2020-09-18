90 Plus: 94-year-old Mamou woman takes life in stride

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- It’s been two years since KLFY News 10 spoke with Vernice Celestine Ardoin of Mamou.

These days Vernice is enjoying being 94 years young.

“Yes, Lord. I still got my mind, my eyesight and my hair. I thank God and I’m ready,” Ardoin said.

She said she’s at peace with getting older.

“I’m okay with it. Even though my hair is all white. I don’t put that on the inside. I don’t hang my head. No, I don’t do that,” Ardoin said.

Vernice was born and raised in Mamou. Times were different back then and they are different today considering the coronavirus pandemic.

“I never put that in my mind that I will get sick with that because God doesn’t want that,” she said.

Vernice married at a young age.

Eventually, a time came when she found herself a single parent of four. Laughingly, Vernice explains she wouldn’t mind even at 94 having a friend around.

“I’m trying to find me a scooter,” Vernice added. She says otherwise she’s doing okay.

She had no complaints before and she has no complaints now. “I’m in my best. I can’t say I’m sick or not but I’m in my best,” she said.