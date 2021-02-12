90-Plus: 93-year-old pastor contented, “I asked Him for a long life.”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Rev. Hilman Sonnier, 93 of Lafayette says he’s content with his life and how he lives it.

“I asked Him for a long life,” said Sonnier. “I said I wanted a long life and that’s probably why I’m still here.”

Faced with the chance to live 93 years over again, Hilman would live life the same way.

“I wouldn’t change. I would continue serving God and trying my best to do the right thing in life.”

Hilman is a Korean War veteran. He spent a year in Germany. During that time, he was 20 years old.

“I was never in an actual war. They sent some troops to Germany to keep an eye on Russia. That’s where we spent all our time there.”

Once home, Hilman went to work at the Jefferson Island Salt Mine.

“We had to work 1,000 feet below sea level to get salt from down there. That’s where I spent some of my time there.”

After the salt mine, he worked for a concrete company and that’s where his life changed.

“I left concrete and went full-time in the ministry.”

Pastor Hilman says the ministry is what he’s called to do with his wife by his side for 64 years.

“Try to listen to what God is saying and try to obey Him and God will take care of your whole life.”

The pastor explains life is full of never-ending lessons waiting to be learned.

“I don’t care how old you get; you know less than you do know.”