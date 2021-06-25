90 Plus: 92-year-old St. Martinville woman’s word of advice: “You got to grow in life”

(KLFY) — A 92-year-old woman from St. Martinville has not let go of her vigor for life, and encourages others to keep growing and enjoying all that life has to offer.

Philomene Champagne Prioux loves the great outdoors.

As she works her way through her 90’s, Philomene plans to continue enjoying what life has to offer.

“My health is holding up pretty good,” Philomene said. “I’m trying to see if I can walk so that I can go fishing. I want to go fish some crabs and shrimp.”

She said she was about 65 years old when she got her first lesson on crawfishing — a neighbor taught her all she knows.

“He said if you want to, you can pull the boat. I said I sure will,” she said. “I would go by myself crawfishing and fill those sacks with crawfish.”

Philomene raised her children in St. Martinville where she was born. Her husband died in a drowning accident, and at the time she had a six-week-old baby.

“I thank God I had the opportunity and the health to take care of all of them.”

She may have had her share of ups and downs, but her ups have come to be her reasons for being content.

“All I wanted to do was take care of kids and give them the opportunity to go to school and find a trade for them later on; and that’s what God gave me the strength to do.”

She said she’s also grateful to have the health and presence of mind to enjoy her family. It reminds her that there’s joy in living life for all it’s worth.

Philomene hopes her children will use her life lessons to help them navigate the life they’ve been given.

“You got to grow in life. If it’s a home, or a little garden. It’s nice for them to see something growing. I would tell them you grew just like that garden.”

“You got to grow in life.”