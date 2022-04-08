LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Leora Mouton of Lafayette celebrated her 90th birthday on April 7. Leora and her husband married 61 years before he passed away. They raised five children. “They all work but they make sure that one comes sleep with me every night. I’m just lucky. Everybody tells me I’m lucky,” Leora explained.

Throughout Leora’s home there are pictures of her family, friends, and moments she will cherish for life. “Without them I don’t know what I would do,” she said.

Leora taught her children there are no shortcuts in life. If they’re willing to try, she’s willing to try with them. “I always would drop them to work until they all got their own rides. Everybody used to tell me; I don’t see how you do that. I said you got to help your kids when your kids want to, you know,” Leora stated.

Leora was raised in Maurice with four brothers and two sisters. According to the family, she was somewhat of a fashionista “I used to love to wear high heels. My grandmother told me when I get old you aren’t going to be able to walk,” she laughed.

Leora worked at a local hotel as the Head Housekeeper. “When the girls would clean the rooms, I would check to see if everything was in order.” Even in her time to shine, Leora widens the spotlight for her children to shine too. “What’s your secret for looking so good?” her daughter asked. “I don’t know, I guess you all” Leora responded.