90 Plus: 103-year-old Abbeville woman says staying active is her secret to a long life

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Remember Louise Leblanc Baudoin of Abbeville?

Louise spoke with News 10 about a year ago. She’s now 103-years-old and proud of it.

“I’m looking for the fourth one,” Louise said.

Louise’s secret to longevity remains the same. It’s a routine that has worked well for her.

She calls it “to the end of the road and back.”

“From the road to my house and from the road to my house. I call that a block,” Louise explained.

She believes staying active in and around the house can only help. Louise explains do what you can and move on.

“I don’t cook and if you don’t cook, you really don’t have much dirt to clean,” she laughed.

Otherwise, Louise found life to be what she made of it. Her strong will has got her this far, so why stop now?

“What more can we ask for at 103?” Louise added.