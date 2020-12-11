90 Plus: 102-year-old shares the values of patience

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A mother who has lived more than a century of life offers some motherly advice.

Ruby Halbert recently turned 102 years old.

With seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson she’s learned there’s value in patience.

“I really don’t feel like I’m a 102 that’s for sure,” said Halbert. “I have trouble walking and it’s slow walking.”



Grateful for more than a century of life, Ruby says she has no complaints.



“What I complain about? I can’t tell you that. It wouldn’t be right,” Ruby said.



Ruby takes special pride in making sure her crown and glory is as it should be. She says her eyesight is somewhat limited.



“I take time to comb it because I don’t know what it looks like anyway,” Ruby laughed.



She married a young man from Franklin, La. The couple moved to New Iberia where they raised two boys.



“I knew him before. He was attending school in New Iberia.”



Ruby is part of the Azalea Estates Retirement Assisted Living Community. She says the pandemic can leave you lonely sometimes but that’s where friends come in handy.



“The people here are so friendly. If you get lonesome, then you just get out of your little apartment when you want and you’ll find somebody to talk to,” Ruby stated.



Ruby has this advice during these challenging times.



She explains the popular quote that “nothing is impossible with love and patience.”



“Learn to be patient and love everybody. Forget that word hate, tell everyone hello and you’ll learn what it is to be friendly,” Ruby noted.