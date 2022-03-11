ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Clara Broussard lives in Arnaudville where she was born and raised.

Clara says she comes from a farming family where everyone did their part. She started in the field when she was 6-years-old picking cotton, potatoes and everything; then ended up cutting cane with a cane knife.

She has a clear vision and memory of each of her siblings because she keeps a picture of them on the wall in front of the chair she sits in every day. “My daddy was married, and his wife died when he was just a little baby. After he married my mother, my mother ended up raising the little baby and all my sisters and brothers. I think I’m the sixth one on the wall.”

She says she lived her adult life working as a cafeteria worker. Clara is the mother of one child; but helped to raise eleven children. She mentions that she loves children but it’s weird that she only had one.

After retirement, Clara headed for Las Vegas. Clara proudly states that she has no regrets. “I was about 62 or 63 I guess. I went to Las Vegas. I went to the casino,” Clara laughed.

Her niece wrote a book entitled “I Did It All.” The book represents Clara’s life and travels, as well as her good and bad times.

Clara explains she lived life with no stone unturned. “I didn’t worry about things.”