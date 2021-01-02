90 Plus: 100-year-old Genevieve Simms given keys to city on her birthday

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Two weeks before New Year’s Day Genevieve Ballard Simms turned 100 years old and she’s proud of it.

“My pastor was there,” Mrs. Simms says.

For her birthday, the mayor of Opelousas presented her with a key to the city.

“December 18th, 1920.”

Genevieve Simms was born and raised in St. Landry Parish, and the fourth of 14 children.

“It was a huge family. We had 14. There were two boys and 12 girls.”

She lived and worked on a farm and says it was a humble life, one that inspired her to be all she could be.

“We were born on a farm, and before we went to school in the morning we had to go work in the field.”

She attended Xavier University in New Orleans where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

She went on to have two children of her own; and now has four grand children and 12 great grands.

She’s accomplished alot in her life.

Her biggest smile for the new year came when her family helped her mark a century of living.

“I was so surprised. We had a little parade. There were so many surprises. I was told I looked young for 100 years old.”