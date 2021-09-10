90 Plus: 100-year-old Breaux Bridge woman says “my life was like a gentle life”

(KLFY) — “The other day I was recalling my life and I had a good life. My husband was a good provider. My life was like a gentle life,” Marie Levie Faucheaux Sonnier of Breaux Bridge stated.

Even for her 100th birthday, Marie uses her special day to speak mostly about others.

“I’m very proud of my family. I have a small family and I’m very proud of them,” Sonnier said.

Marie was born in Loreauville, and she moved to Breaux Bridge at around two years old.

The family explains that after her father passed; her brothers took charge of raising her.

“Both of my brothers were in World War II. The second one, his name is George. He quit school in the 11th grade to join the National Guard. They were all so patriotic,” Marie added.

In 1942, Marie married her husband, who was a sailor.

“We lived in Boston, Massachusetts and Florida. We lived in California. Most of his time was in Norfolk, Virginia,” Sonnier noted.

As a family, they spent 21 years in the Navy.

Marie says her husband was a pay clerk, which afforded them to have a good life.

Marie shares the same opinion about her two sons and how they’re good to her.

“We were not strick strick, but we were firm. They both have a wonderful life, yes.”

“He was a good man. He was a quiet man, but he was a very good man,” Sonnier stated.

Marie admits she wouldn’t change the life she was given nor how she lived it.

“I don’t think I would change my life. I’m happy as it is,” she said.