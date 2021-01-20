100-year-old St. Martinville resident reflects on life in the early 1900’s

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- St. Martinville resident Ruben “Pop” Guillory was born in 1921.

Ruben says life was different when he was younger.



“It was rough,” Ruben stated. “They didn’t have no stores or nothing. No cars, no nothing. We rode around with horses or mules.”



Ruben is one of eight children. his late twin brother was named Zerben.

“No school, no nothing. We had no school. We worked in the fields,” Ruben explained.



Ruben raised five children. He worked most of his life as a dump truck driver.

It was a job that allowed him to provide for his family.

Ruben says he worked hard and he taught his children to do the same

“They are all good,” Ruben said. Despite being 100-years-old, Ruben keeps the motto of working hard alive.

Ruben is an avid vegetable gardener. “A bunch of greens, onions, okra, tomato and cucumber. Everything that’s a vegetable,” Ruben said.



However, when it comes to cooking what he grows?

“No, I can’t cook. I can’t cook a good egg,” Ruben laughed.