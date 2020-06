(KLFY) Before we go, we would like to remember and celebrate the life of the man affectionately known as ‘pops’ Antoine Melancon of Saint Martinville.

Melancon passed away recently at the age of 88.

‘Pops’ was well known on the dance floor at various dance halls, festivals and venues that featured cajun or zydeco music where he enjoyed dancing 4 to 5 nights a week.

His expertise in the cajun two-step, cajun waltz, and cajun jitterbug drew admirers near and far.