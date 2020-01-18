Remebering Pastor Harry Richard of Greater Union Baptist, Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Pastor Harry Richard was a husband, a father, and a friend.

Members of his church also know him as a mentor who was always available to help anyone in need in the community.

“Sheryl Richard, Greater Union Baptist member, says, “The one thing he left behind is that we should always be there for one another, to support one another, encourage one another, and uplift one another.”

Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas is remembering Pastor Richard, his legacy, and the teachings of forgiveness he leaves behind.

Donald Semien recalls Pastor Richard holding a prayer service for the suspect who burned down their church.

“Being here to witness it on behalf of the person who did the devastation to our church, he held a service for him and prayed for him,” Semien adds.

Semien explains the rebuilding committee Pastor Richard put together to help move development forward.

“We have a committee and in the process of eliminating and accepting bids for contractors,” says Semien.

Church members tell News Ten that his spirit will be with them as they work to rebuild the church and long after the new church is built.