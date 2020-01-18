Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remebering Pastor Harry Richard of Greater Union Baptist, Opelousas

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Pastor Harry Richard was a husband, a father, and a friend.

Members of his church also know him as a mentor who was always available to help anyone in need in the community.

“Sheryl Richard, Greater Union Baptist member, says, “The one thing he left behind is that we should always be there for one another, to support one another, encourage one another, and uplift one another.”

Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas is remembering Pastor Richard, his legacy, and the teachings of forgiveness he leaves behind.

Donald Semien recalls Pastor Richard holding a prayer service for the suspect who burned down their church.

“Being here to witness it on behalf of the person who did the devastation to our church, he held a service for him and prayed for him,” Semien adds.

Semien explains the rebuilding committee Pastor Richard put together to help move development forward.

“We have a committee and in the process of eliminating and accepting bids for contractors,” says Semien.

Church members tell News Ten that his spirit will be with them as they work to rebuild the church and long after the new church is built.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories