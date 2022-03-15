LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As the Administrative director of Acadiana Legal Services, Sharon Jones meets the legal needs of the under-served daily. She is also a member of many organizations and community outreach programs. Jones was originally hesitant to be nominated as a Remarkable Woman, but now that she is a finalist, she is honored to have the opportunity.

“It’s good to know that the work you do is noted and appreciated,” she said.

In her career Jones has been given the opportunity to move away and work with some of Louisiana’s top government leaders however she committed to serving her community here in Lafayette. She says the work she has done has helped her enhance her abilities and better serve the community. Jones told News 10 that she learned the importance of serving others from her mother.

“I saw her open the house to others to feed them. If she cooked soup she brought it to others in the neighborhood,” Jones said.

She now works to inspire others in the same way, and speaks of a high school student she is mentoring. She hopes to continue to pass these values to the next generation.

“We have to prepare them to take over and continue the mission that we have.”